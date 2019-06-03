Reality

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why ‘KUWTK’ Is Now Blurring Tristan Thompson’s Face

Tristan Thompson isn’t getting his Keeping Up With the Kardashians screen time anymore!

Khloé Kardashian’s ex may still appear briefly on her family’s E! reality show from time to time, but producers have taken to blurring his face after the two split amid accusations of the NBA player’s cheating with family friend Jordyn Woods.

In Sunday’s episode, Kardashian and best friend Malika Haqq took a trip to Cleveland to spend time with Thompson during the basketball season, but the two found themselves hanging out with baby True alone as the pro athlete spent time on the court. When he did show up near the end of the episode, his face was blurred as he played with his daughter.

Twitter was quick to notice the change, and had plenty of thoughts about it:

It was initially unclear if the footage was blurred due to a legal protest on Thompson’s part or something on the part of the famous family, but Kardashian was quick to weigh in, revealing the blurring wasn’t anything on her part and was likely due to Thompson’s refusal to sign a waiver.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

