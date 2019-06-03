Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why ‘KUWTK’ Is Now Blurring Tristan Thompson’s Face

Tristan Thompson isn’t getting his Keeping Up With the Kardashians screen time anymore!

Khloé Kardashian’s ex may still appear briefly on her family’s E! reality show from time to time, but producers have taken to blurring his face after the two split amid accusations of the NBA player’s cheating with family friend Jordyn Woods.

In Sunday’s episode, Kardashian and best friend Malika Haqq took a trip to Cleveland to spend time with Thompson during the basketball season, but the two found themselves hanging out with baby True alone as the pro athlete spent time on the court. When he did show up near the end of the episode, his face was blurred as he played with his daughter.

Twitter was quick to notice the change, and had plenty of thoughts about it:

why are they blurring tristians face like we don’t know what his cheating ass look like ? ….#KUWTK pic.twitter.com/Qjy0s8eLgu — B🧚🏻‍♀️ (@biancaclarkee) June 3, 2019

The fact that they blurred out Tristan’s face this season of #KUWTK 😂 no f-boy will mess up their bags !!! — solowkee (@PennypRHOud) June 3, 2019

The fact True’s father’s face is blurred in this episode of #KUWTK has me weak ! 😂 that’s self care 💁🏼‍♀️ out of sight out of mind. — RichHmie helsey (@ChelseyShanae) June 3, 2019

I’m weak.. They’re blurring Tristian’s face on here like we dk who he is and he isn’t in 80 other episodes 😭😭#KUWTK — Damn Hippies (@anchored_fervor) June 3, 2019

Are they really blurring our Tristan’s face right now???? Things must’ve gotten REAL bad. As in… “You will not be getting paid for any of your appearances on our show.” #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/jCB6mquwv9 — Sarah Says… (@SarahSaysS0) June 3, 2019

I just realized they blurrred out Tristan. Good, that f***boy #KUWTK — Nana (@nbsweet19) June 3, 2019

It was initially unclear if the footage was blurred due to a legal protest on Thompson’s part or something on the part of the famous family, but Kardashian was quick to weigh in, revealing the blurring wasn’t anything on her part and was likely due to Thompson’s refusal to sign a waiver.

We obviously didn’t do anything. He might not have signed a waiver to show those images. Why would I want to blur his face? I’m not hiding his identity LOL #KUWTK https://t.co/yvJLlrTl2J — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 3, 2019

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Getty / Jerritt Clark