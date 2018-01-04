Khloe Kardashian Reveals the One Baby Name She’s Sure About

The sex of Khloé Kardashian’s baby hasn’t been revealed, but the 33-year-old mom-to-be is already playing the name game.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in her first television appearance since confirming her pregnancy, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that she already has a few names picked out for her bundle of joy and that “Tristan Jr.” is at the top of her list, PEOPLE reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior — Tristan Jr.,” she told DeGeneres, who gladly offered to help her pick names.

Kardashian said that picking names hasn’t been easy and that while she already has a name for a boy picked out, she doesn’t “know where to begin” when it comes to names for a baby girl. She did say that if her baby is a girl she would like the initials to be either a “K” or “T” after the baby’s mom or dad.

We will be revealing on the show but not this week 😍😍 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 3, 2018

On Wednesday, the reality star announced that her baby’s gender reveal will happen on the E! reality show, which returns Sunday, though numerous sources have told different publications that she and Tristan Thompson are expecting a boy.

The sex reveal won’t be the first that has been featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian having announced that she was expecting daughter North West on the season eight premiere of the reality show.