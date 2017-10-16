Fans Doubt Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy Rumors After New Pic

Khloe Kardashian looks positively glowing in a photo of her and beau Tristan Thompson posted to Instagram Monday, but the new pic has fans asking, “Where’s the bump?”

❤️ My Love ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

The picture, captioned simply, “My love,” showed Kardashian and her boyfriend of about a year smooching poolside in a tropical locale and was pretty standard fare for the youngest Kardashian sister’s Instagram.

But the comment section was full of fans scratching their heads at Kardashian’s flat abs, as rumors of her pregnancy with the Cavaliers player’s baby have been flying since September.

“There is no way she is pregnant,” one commenter wrote. “Look at that stomach!”

“I don’t see a bump,” another chimed in.

“Guess the pregnancy rumors weren’t true,” one said with a shrug emoji.

Others had theories that the picture is not as recent as it may seem, pointing out that last night on Snapchat Kardashian was shown getting a weave sewn into her hair that would make it longer than the chic lob she sports in the photo.

“This could be an old picture, that’s why no baby bump,” one commenter said.

One thing the fans could agree on is how happy the couple looks.

“You guys are positively glowing,” one commented.

Looks like we’ll see if baby makes three soon enough. Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs new episodes on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. EST.