Kris Jenner Breaks Silence After Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy Announcement

Now that Khloé Kardashian has confirmed her pregnancy, momager Kris Jenner is spreading the word. The 62-year-old broke her silence on the news on Instagram on Thursday.

"God is so good!!" Jenner, 62, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, December 21. "I am beyond excited! What a blessing!!!!!!!"

After months of speculation, Kardashian confirmed on Wednesday that she and her NBA boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are expecting their first child together. The 33-year-old reality TV personality showed off her baby bump on Instagram, sharing her excitement to become a mom.

"My greatest dream realized!" Kardashian wrote. "We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life!"

She added, "Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"

She also revealed why she kept the news private for so long.

"Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes," she wrote. "I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us Thank you all for understanding."

Eagle-eyed fans noticed a diamond ring on Kardashian's left ring finger, but an Us Weekly source put any rumors of a quiet wedding to bed, saying that the two are not married.

Many fans went wild on social media after the pregnancy confirmation, and Kardashian wrote that she is "overwhelmed" by the amount of support from her fans.

"I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!!" she tweeted an hour after confirming her pregnancy. "Thank you! Thank you! I love you guys!!"

Aside from Jenner, Thompson has also spoken out online about the pregnancy via a comment on Kardashian's Instagram post.

"My love, thank you for [allowing] me to be a part of your journey in life and allowing to share this moment with you this is something and always cherish," he gushed. "Girl you look better now."

Thompson has a 1-year-old son with his ex Jordan Craig, with whom he split while pregnant. The two began dating in September 2016 after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

Not everyone is as happy for Thompson as they are for Kardashian. Some fans think it's shady for Thompson to be having two babies with two different women so close together.

"n case anyone forgot: tristan thompson left his PREGNANT FIANCÉE for khloe so don't even think about rting any of that onto my tl........" one person wrote.

But Kardashian isn't letting the negativity affect her. She shared an update hours after confirming the news that she "still can't believe it."