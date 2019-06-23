Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message Ahead of ‘KUWTK’ Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal Episode

Khloé Kardashian seemed to send a clear message to her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson on her Instagram Story.

As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star prepares to relive the difficult moment when she found out about the cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, she posted a new cryptic quote on social media most likely aimed at him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was willing to fight for you, but you gave me every reason not to,” the quote posted to her Instagram Story on June 21 read, as captured by Hollywood Life.

The quote was posted just a couple of days before the first half of a two-part finale airing on June 23, which will detail the events surrounding her breakup with Thompson after he was caught kissing Woods at a house party in Los Angeles in February.

“I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that’s who she was,” Kardashian said in a trailer for the episode, set to document the difficult days surrounding the controversy.

Kardashian seemed to also throw shots at Woods on social media Friday after she posted a photo with best friend Malika Haqq. After a fan commented “The only friendship we trust” on the trip, Kardashian further fueled speculation when she responded: “same.”

The 34-year-old previously told fans she would not be live tweeting the episode, though a source recently told Us Weekly reliving the end of her relationship has been a healing experience for her.

“Khloé is really strong,” a source said of the Good American founder’s current state of mind. “She has been living this for months. It’s hard for her to see it all over again, but she’s in such a better place.”

The source added that seeing some of the scenes back on the show has proven to be a healing experience for Kardashian.

“It’s almost cathartic,” the source added.

A sneak peek for the episode showed the Kardashian sisters attempting to understand things after news of the scandal broke.

“I called her and she didn’t really say anything, she was just, like, you know, crying the whole time,” Kylie Jenner said in the clip. “I was just telling her that I’m, like, scared of you now… you weren’t thinking about True, about Khloé, about me, [and] you weren’t thinking about yourself.”

The first part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians will air Sunday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET on E!