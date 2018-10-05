Khloe Kardashian Posts Another Mysterious Caption Alongside Series of Photos on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian has returned with another cryptic Instagram post, this time addressing anyone who has been going through some difficult times.

The new mom shared two images of herself posing against a wall in a hot pink suit and coordinating hot pink lipstick, as well as a video offering fans a glimpse into just how she gets those perfect Instagram shots.

“All of that, and you’re still standing. I am proud of you! You’re doing a great job! Keep going,” she wrote.

While her mysterious caption could easily be addressing her followers, it’s also possible the 34-year-old is offering encouragement to herself, based on recent posts she’s made.

On Wednesday, the reality star shared a quote to her Instagram Story offering strength to those who had been “beautifully broken.”

“If you’ve been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings, then you’re a badass with a heart of an angel,” the quote read.

That came after the 34-year-old opened up about her sleep schedule, revealing that she’s been “overthinking.”

“RIP to all the hours of sleep I’ve lost to overthinking,” she wrote on Tuesday, followed by, “You can go to the gym, drink your water, take your vitamins. But if you don’t deal with s— going on in your heart and head you’re still going to be unhealthy.”

Prior to that, Kardashian posted another quote about happiness.

“Don’t ever feel bad for making a decision about your own life that upsets other people,” that message offered. “You are not responsible for their happiness. You’re responsible for your own happiness. Anyone who wants you to live in misery for their happiness should not be in your life to begin with.”

While it’s unclear why Kardashian has been sharing such inspirational and cryptic message, some fans are speculating that Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, has something to do with it.

In recent weeks, cheating rumors have surfaced around Thompson yet again after the NBA star was reported to be getting “touchy-feely” with a woman at a nightclub in Los Angeles.

Amid that, Kardashian is currently preparing to move back to Cleveland with Thompson as his NBA season begins soon.

