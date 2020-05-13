Khloe Kardashian Shoots Down 'Sick' Tristan Thompson Pregnancy Rumors in Fiery Rant

✖

Khloé Kardashian is shooting down rumors that she is expecting another child with ex Tristan Thompson, saying she was "disgusted" by the "sick" speculation about her personal life. Rumors emerged that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who already shares 2-year-old daughter True with the NBA player, was expecting again when her fans began to overthink some of her recent social media choices.

Noting that Kardashian was seen in a loose-fitting caftan on her Instagram Story earlier this week, people on Twitter began speculating she was expecting after the reality personality shared a number of photos to social media that were either throwbacks or didn't show her stomach. Wednesday, Kardashian took to Twitter to slam these rumors, calling them "hurtful" and the reason she stays away from social media.

I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

She continued of the judgement she had received based on the rumors, "The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. ...Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness."

The decision of whether or not to have another child with Thompson was one Kardashian navigated this season on KUWTK after considering having the father of her daughter act as a sperm donor for another child. "He has to sign, like, legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor," she told her sisters in an episode that aired last month. "But you never know. What if, in three years, I get married to someone and I'm like, 'You know what, I don't want that.'"

Thompson was on board for providing his input for another baby, but Kardashian ultimately chose to freeze her eggs unfertilized so that she would have more options in the future. Thompson told her in the episode, "I'm open to doing that and down for doing that. At the end of the day, I want whatever is gonna make you feel comfortable and also makes you feel safest and everything, that's what I'm on board with… so however I can help. When I come out in the summertime I can do it and we can go from there."

"I have no idea what the future holds for Tristan and I, but I really think I'll feel a lot better knowing I have five embryos in a freezer somewhere," Kardashian explained of the back-and-forth at the end. "I'm a firm believer in whatever is meant to be will be, and whatever God wants to happen will happen."