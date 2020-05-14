Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Threaten Legal Action Over Woman's 'Malicious' Paternity Claim

✖

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have sent a cease and desist letter to a woman claiming the NBA player fathered her child, according to documents obtained by E! News. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's attorney, Marty Singer, asked Kimberly Alexander to "immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications" in a Wednesday letter regarding Alexander's online paternity claims.

A day prior to the letter being sent, Gossip of the City published copies of paperwork purported to be from a paternity and family relationship DNA testing facility that supposedly showed Thompson took a paternity test in January 2020. Screenshots were also included that allegedly showed texts from Thompson to Alexander as well as emails that Alexander claimed to have received from former attorney Lisa Bloom.

In the cease and desist letter E! News obtained, Singer said that while Thompson did take a paternity test, the results were negative. When Alexander requested the basketballer take a second test, Singer said Thompson agreed, but only under the condition that an AABB-accredited lab perform the test. Thompson is already father to two kids — son Prince Thompson, 3, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig in 2016, and daughter True Thompson, 2, whom he welcomed with Kardashian in 2018.

"After it was indisputably established by a paternity test performed by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not your child's father, we thought that would be the end of this," Singer wrote. "Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories that you conjured up claiming that my clients supposedly somehow falsified the paternity test results since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same trustworthy lab."

"It is obvious that the reason you are spreading these lies about my clients is because you want your 15 minutes of fame. My clients will not tolerate your despicable conduct," the letter continues. "It has been proven that Mr. Thompson is not the father of your child and we demand that you stop claiming that he is, and that he and Ms. Kardashian somehow falsified the paternity test results. It is defamatory per se to falsely assert that someone is a deadbeat dad who allegedly does not support his children, and to falsely accuse my clients of faking paternity test results."

The letter concludes strongly: "We demand that you immediately cease and desist from defaming my clients on social media (irrespective of whether or not the accounts are public or designated as 'private') and elsewhere. We also demand that you immediately take down any and all of your outrageous damaging posts about my clients. ...This is an extremely serious matter. If you disregard this letter's demands, you do so at your peril since you will soon find yourself in court facing multi-million-dollar claims while attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct."