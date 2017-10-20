Khloe Kardashian Only Sips Wine in ‘KUWTK’ Clip Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Khloe Kardashian isn’t one to pass up wine, but in a clip for this Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she does just that.

In the episode, which seems to have been filmed back in May, Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall attend a private wine tasting in Santa Barbara, California. While her sisters grow increasingly intoxicated, with Kendall even knocking over a glass, Khloe only sips from her glass, instead choosing to watch on and make fun of her sisters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Fans Doubt Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy Rumors After New Pic

“I swear, I’ve never gotten drunk this quickly off wine,” Kendall, now 21, says.

“You’re drunk already?” asks Khloe. “You guys are drinking all the glasses. I’m drinking sips.”

“You both are wasted, and I’m not,” she continues.

More: Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Take Sweet Selfies Together as Pregnancy Rumors Swirl

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Khloe and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson are expecting a child together.

It was during last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that Khloe revealed that she had gone off birth control, stating that “Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I’m not on birth control is scary. It’s like a really big step.”

Khloe’s pregnancy is just one in a group of upcoming additions to the Kardashian family. Sister Kylie Jenner is also expecting her first child and Kim Kardashian West is pregnant with her third child.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 pm EST on E!