Khloe Kardashian Wants Her Fans to Stop Fighting

Sibling rivalries take on a whole new meaning when brushed out on national TV and in front of millions of social media followers. Khloé Kardashian took to Twitter on Tuesday to beg her followers to stop fighting online with Kim Kardashian’s followers.

Even if I’m not online as much right now I still see everything. Kim stans vs Khloé stans beefing?? Why? We are sisters, Kim and I are each other’s biggest fan! Stop bullying one another! ANY sister love is love! Kim and I are honored to be supported by one let alone many ❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 28, 2017

“Kim stans vs Khloé stans beefing?? Why? We are sisters,” the 33-year-old wrote. “Kim and I are each other’s biggest fan! Stop bullying one another! ANY sister love is love!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kim and I are honored to be supported by one let alone many,” the reported mom-to-be added.

Kardashian continued to tweet at her fans about the apparent “beef” among Khloé and Kim fans. One person asked, “Why is this even a thing?”

“It should definitely NOT be! lol it’s wild,” Kardashian wrote in response.

Another person told Kardashian that “it’s the same with kylie stans vs kim stans.”

She responded, “Oh nooooo I hate hearing that! We all never fight about this stuff so you guys definitely should not.”

“I hate the beef. Too much drama on here these days,” she told another follower.

Some of the fan feuding may have been brought on by a recent Kim Kardashian appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden during a segment called “Spill Your Guts of Fill Your Guts.” While on the show, Kim had to rank her female family members’ style — and she ranked Khloé dead last.

She also teased Khloé about her fashion style during a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians where she offered to be Khloé’s stylist.

“I always cringe when I look at Khloé in outfits. You know what, she’s so trendy, and I used to be that way but she is like that on steroids,” Kim said in the episode.

While it may appear that the sisters have a playful sibling rivalry, a source close to the family tells PEOPLE that “there is no jealousy here.”

“No one is worried about anyone stealing their thunder. It’s not dramatic like that,” the source added.

The sisters are both expecting babies, Kim via surrogate with her husband Kanye West and Khloé with her NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Their younger sister, Kylie Jenner, is also reportedly expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

“They’re focusing on the babies,” the insider said, negating any jealousy fans may be picking up on. “Everyone is genuinely happy about what’s happening.”