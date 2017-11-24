Khloe Kardashian Hosts Thanksgiving With Tristan Thompson

Happy thanksgiving y’all #thankful 🦃 A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Nov 23, 2017 at 1:11pm PST

Khloé Kardashian spent Thanksgiving in Cleveland with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made a cameo appearance in Thompson’s Thanksgiving Day Instagram video.

The 26-year-old Thompson posted a tour of his family’s massive Thanksgiving Day spread. “Lordy, Lord, Lord,” Thompson said as he walked by the mouth-watering food.

“All because of Koko,” he said as he moved his phone up to Kardashian. She smiles for the camera just before the video ends.

“Happy thanksgiving y’all,” Thompson wrote in the caption.

The 33-year-old Kardashian didn’t post anything about Thanksgiving on her Instagram or Twitter pages. However, she did include a list of what she’s thankful for on her website, notes PEOPLE.

“Believe me, I know how truly blessed I am,” Kardashian wrote. “I thank God every day for this life. It’s important to remember your blessings all year long, but Thanksgiving is a good time to take a moment and be appreciative.”