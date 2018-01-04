Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Avoiding Maternity Clothes ‘as Long as Possible’

Khloé Kardashian may be pregnant, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to stop wearing her favorite clothes.

The reality personality appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in her first interview since confirming her pregnancy, sharing that she doesn’t plan to start dressing in maternity clothes anytime soon.

When asked if she was feeling any sickness, Kardashian admitted that the first trimester was the hardest for her.

“At the beginning, the first trimester is the worst and no one knows you’re pregnant yet and you feel the most uncomfortable,” she said. “I think once people know you’re pregnant, you get all the excuses. Hopefully I look pregnant, not just fat. It’s hard for me to breathe right now.”

DeGeneres then gestured to Kardashian’s outfit, a figure-hugging white dress and white duster.

“That’s not really maternity clothes, is it?” DeGeneres asked her, to which Kardashian shared, “I’m gonna try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible.”

While she may have been uncomfortable, the mom-to-be said it wasn’t because of her clothes.

“The baby is on all my organs so I get out of breath just from walking,” she said.

Kardashian later addressed her Ellen ensemble on Instagram, joking, “Bigger the hair- smaller the bump!”

Photo Credit: The Ellen DeGeneres Show