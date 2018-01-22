Khloe Kardashian Gets Parenting Practice With ‘Dreamy Dream’

Khloe Kardashian’s brother, Rob might not be using Instagram publicly anymore, but that doesn’t mean his daughter Dream has not made an appearance on the social network.

Kardashian shared a brief video with the 1-year-old on Sunday, as she prepares to become a parent herself.

“Awwww I love this video,” Kardashian, who is pregnant with her own baby, wrote. “Dreamy Dream.” She also included two heart emojis.

In the video, Kardashian is seen holding Dream. She then asks, “Who is this cutie?” That causes Dream to giggle adorably. Kardashian also put a filter on, giving Dream cat ears and a nose.

Rob is often the one providing fans with a look at Dream. Like Kardashian, he also likes to add adorable camera filters. On Jan. 13, he posted a clip with hearts growing from her hair, as well as a photo of her with leopard ears.

Although Rob does not have the same social media presence as his sisters, the 30-year-old did make a rare appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians last week. He was seen working out at Khloe’s house with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, after a doctor’s appointment.

“Just a checkup to do blood work and stuff. If you don’t see the doctor, you can’t get medicine and then I start to feel like s—,” Rob told Khloe.

Khloe and Rob have a close relationship and has become friends with Thompson.

“She is trying to help him,” a source told E! News last summer. “Rob didn’t move in with her, but Khloe and Tristan are encouraging him to come hangout at the house and workout with them hoping it will motivate him to get back on the health grind and take care of himself. She wants him to get back on track so she is trying to help him.”

The E! News source added, Tristan doesn’t mind having Rob around at all. He loves all of Khloe’s family.”

Dream is Rob’s daughter with Blac Chyna, his former fiancee. The two had a nasty split that came to a head when Rob shared explicit photos of Chyna on social media. The couple reached a custody settlement in September, with Chyna agreeing to drop domestic violence claims against Rob, and Rob paying Chyna $20,000 a month in child support.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Khloe Kardashian