Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message About ‘Major Loss’

Khloé Kardashian seems to be drawing a line in the sand, sharing a quote about a “major loss” on her Instagram Story Thursday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, has been sharing a number of cryptic messages on social media following the drama with boyfriend Tristan Thompson surrounding his infidelity in light of the birth of their child, daughter True.

In the latest, she shared a screenshot of the quote, “In the end, hurting a good person will only hurt you more when you realize not many genuine people exist. You just took a major loss.”

Shortly beforehand, she wrote, “When some one wants to do something, best believe they will do it!” alongside a photo of the Bible verse John 14:1. “Don’t let your heart be troubled.”

Kardashian and Thompson have been through a lot since news broke just days before she delivered that he had been unfaithful to her a number of times, but the couple appears to have worked through most of their issues. In fact, a source told Entertainment Tonight recently that the pair might be looking to add to their family once again.

“Now that she’s a mom, Khloé’s never been happier,” the insider said, adding that the couple is in “such a good place now” and ready to have another child.

“She has wanted this baby more than anything and motherhood has proven to be even more incredible than she imagined,” they said.

That doesn’t mean there will be another Kardashian pregnancy right away.

“It was a difficult journey [for Khloé] to get pregnant the first time, so she’s aware it may take some time again,” the insider explained. “She doesn’t want to delay trying. That being said, she’s not putting any pressure on herself or over-thinking it. It will happen when it happens. [She’s] not not trying.”

If things align correctly, the source said she would love to go through her second pregnancy alongside sister Kylie Jenner, who welcomed daughter Stormi alongside boyfriend Travis Scott just months before Khloé.

“Kylie and Khloé would love to be pregnant together again. And it seems like the timing could work out that way,” the insider said. “It was a real bonding experience for them, but more importantly, it’s been amazing for their daughters to be so close in age. There are so many kids/grandkids in that family, that’s really where the family’s attention is. It’s all about the next generation.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian