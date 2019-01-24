Khloe Kardashian Concerns Fans With Cryptic Post About ‘Nervous Breakdown’ She ‘Deserves’

Khloé Kardashian has been sharing cryptic quotes and posts on Instagram for months now, and her latest series of musings are just the same, with the reality star’s latest posts addressing overcoming obstacles and the idea of a “nervous breakdown.”

On Wednesday, Jan. 23, the 34-year-old shared three quotes to her Instagram Story, one of which read, “I wish I had time for the nervous breakdown I deserve.”

“There will be some things you won’t get over. Some things that will sting you so hard they will set you back to where you started. And you will hurt and hurt and hurt,” a second quote read. “But you will also rise from it. You will learn from the past. You will adapt and survive no matter how hard it gets. You will shape your own reality and accept how you should never settle for anything less than you deserve.”

Kardashian also offered support to fans, posting a third image that said, “Sending love to everyone who’s trying their best to heal from things that they don’t discuss.”

While the Good American designer never reveals just what her cryptic quotes are in relation to, though fans usually guess that Kardashian is referring to her relationship with Tristan Thompson, who was accused of cheating on Kardashian with multiple women, the allegations coming just days before Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True.

A source recently told Us Weekly that Kardashian and Thompson are currently focused on their daughter, and are not planning on getting married in the near future.

“Khloé and Tristan are really focused on doing what’s best for [daughter] True,” the source said. “They are not going to get engaged anytime soon. The focus right now is on whatever is best for True.”

“Tristan is trying everything he can to regain her trust, but Khloé is spending more time in L.A. because True has so many family members and such a support system there,” the insider added.

Kardashian splits her time between Los Angeles and Cleveland, where Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the two recently spent New Year’s Eve together in Cleveland before Kardashian attended Thompson’s basketball game in Los Angeles two weeks later.

“Regaining Khloé’s trust is going to take time,” the source added of Thompson. “Tristan is a great father, but it’s not yet clear if they can fully rebuild what they had. The extent of what Tristan did is still setting in. She hasn’t gotten over it yet.”

