Khloe Kardashian Calls Kourtney and Scott Disick ‘Sick’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been through their fair share of drama, and it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon. Though the two are no longer together, they share three children and will therefore always be in each others’ lives. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean all family events, as a promo for this week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows the aftermath of Disick not receiving an invite to Khloe Kardashian‘s surprise birthday party this summer.

The father of three was clearly upset, blaming Kourtney for his lack of invitation.

“I just feel like you love that you’re able to hold this over me and that’s, like, your control factor,” he tells her, via Entertainment Tonight.

“And I feel like you think you can go out and do whatever you want and purposely try to hurt me and still get invited to everything,” Kourtney replies.

Soon, Khloe got involved, telling the pair their relationship is “dysfunctional.”

“I am on the longest Ferris wheel of all time. Like, we gotta get off the ride at some point and get on a new one,” she says, although Disick doesn’t seem to take her advice as he asks Kourtney if she wants to “make out.”

“You guys are so f—ing dysfunctional. I don’t know if this is something you guys do as foreplay, but this is f—ing nuts,” Khloe yells. “You two are so f—ing nuts, seriously. And the fact that you waste my time when you guys are now just gonna go get mani pedis.”

“We don’t hook up,” Kourtney tells her.

Still, Khloe responds, “You guys are f—ing sick!”

Photo Credit: E!