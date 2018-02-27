Khloe Kardashian Reveals Eight Months ‘Bumpin’ Video

Sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian are currently enjoying a trip to Tokyo, Japan, and Khloé, who is pregnant with her first child, took the chance to update fans on her growing bump as she celebrated with her sisters ahead of her due date.

Khloé is expecting a baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and the reality star revealed in a Snapchat video that she is currently eight months pregnant.

"8 months Bumpin," she captioned the clip of herself.

(Photo: Snapchat / Khloe Kardashian)

The 33-year-old was clad in a skintight brown turtleneck dress as she posed for the camera, distorting her face with a bear filter.

(Photo: Snapchat / Khloe Kardashian)

"[Khloé] was excited about the trip," a source told People of the group's vacation. "It was her choice to go. She wanted a last, fun trip with her sisters before the baby arrives."

The reality personality is likely due in late March or early April, and has been candid about her pregnancy journey since confirming the news in December.

Her family's reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, has also begun airing footage of the mom-to-be discussing her pregnancy, with this past Sunday's episode seeing Khloé suffer from intense pain during her first trimester due to side effects of her progesterone pills.

"I just feel sick every night. I feel gross. I physically can barely walk," she told Kourtney and Kim during the show.

Next week's finale will feature Khloé's gender reveal, though People previously reported that the Revenge Body star is expecting a boy.

Khloé's upcoming arrival will join multiple other new Kardashian/Jenner arrivals including sister Kylie Jenner's baby girl, Stormi, who was born on Feb. 1, and sister Kim Kardashian's baby girl Chicago, who she welcomed via gestational carrier with husband Kanye West in January.

Kim used Instagram on Monday to share a new glimpse of her third child with fans, posing with her daughter as the pair both sported a teddy bear filter.

(Photo: Instagram / @kimkardashian)

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian