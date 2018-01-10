Khloe Kardashian Dresses up Baby Bump for Lunch Date With Her Big Sisters

Since officially confirming her pregnancy in December, Khloé Kardashian hasn’t been shy about showing off her baby bump, stepping out in style everywhere from television appearances to the streets of California.

The mom-to-be headed out to lunch with big sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian at Nicola’s Kitchen in Woodland Hills, California, on Tuesday, donning an all-black ensemble including a form-fitting dress, long black coat and thigh-high boots.

Kourtney and Kim both wore sweats, with Kourtney donning a white sweatsuit and Kim opting for blue sweatpants and a black jacket, seen here. The sisters also journeyed to Bitter Root Pottery in the Topanga Canyon Mall, where they tried their hand at making their own bowls.

Naturally, they shared the results on Snapchat.

“That’s my first time doing pottery. I mean, Kim’s is, like, perfect,” Khloe said in a video, adding, “And then, I don’t really know about Kourtney’s.”

The trio’s get-together was filmed for their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with bodyguards trailing the sisters with umbrellas as they stepped out on a rainy day in Los Angeles.

While the rain may be an unusual event for residents of the area, it doesn’t come without its perks, as both Kim and Khloé used Snapchat to document a rainbow that appeared in the sky.

Khloé has been candid about her pregnancy since her confirmation, and her announcement is expected to air on an upcoming episode of KUWTK.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian