Khloe Kardashian Admits She Frequently Thinks of Getting a Nose Job

Khloé Kardashian revealed the plastic surgery procedure she thinks about getting on a daily basis.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted she would like to get her nose done, but is scared to go through with the procedure.

On Friday, a fan commented on Kardashian’s latest Instagram post, asking if she got her “nose done or just really fleeky contouring.” The reality star wrote back to the user with a refreshing response, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight.

“One day I think I’ll get one because I think about it every day. But I’m scared so for now it’s all about contour,” the Good American jeans co-founder commented.

Another user also made the same comment, to which the reality star explained that it was all thanks to the power of makeup. “Great contouring!! We go overboard but my nose spread during pregnancy so I’m just waiting for it to go back [laughing out loud],” she wrote.

Kardashian last debunked nose job rumors in 2016, telling Cosmpolitan, “I don’t [feel pressure to get plastic surgery]. And I appreciate that I didn’t succumb to what everyone has always said in the past, like, ‘You gotta get a nose job, you gotta get a nose job.’”

“If I felt like I wanted one, I would’ve. And if I want to do something, I’ll totally do it — I don’t care and I’ll be the first one to say, ‘Look what I just did! This is my doctor, let’s do an interview with him and give me the free nose job!” she added.

One change Kardashian is proud to admit is that the new mom has lost 33 pounds since giving birth to her first baby, True, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She attributed the quick weight loss to a “combination of breastfeeding and being very active.”

“After I had True, I didn’t put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week,” said Kardashian on her app.

“Here is where I am at currently. True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds! I’m shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly,” Kardashian said. “I’m chalking this up to the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy.”

