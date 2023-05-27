Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Is Now a Playboy Bunny

Claudia Conway, the daughter of Kellyanne Conway, is starting an online modeling career with Playboy. Claudia debuted on the brand's official Instagram account Wednesday with the caption, "Introducing your newest Bunny: @claudiamconway See her exclusive content, only on @PlayboyCenterfold." On Tuesday, the 18-year-old daughter of Donald Trump's former advisor opened up about her decision to become a Playboy Bunny. "When i was 15-16, i was exploited by the media, preyed upon, and was forced into portraying myself as something i wasn't. my body was taken from me," Claudia revealed in a statement shared on Twitter. "Now, as a young adult, i am aiming to reclaim my womanhood and femininity in a way that is truly mine," the tweet continued. "I am putting myself out there in a way that is MY OWN and no one else's. i have full control of my body and my voice." She added, "i believe in writing your own narrative, like i've said in the past, and taking back what was once unjustly taken from you."

In a follow-up tweet, Claudia continued to explain why she decided to make the career change, citing a desire to reclaim her body as the reason for her decision. "Autonomy and freedom are two things everyone should have," she wrote. "Don't let someone capitalize off of your vulnerabilities— reclaim them. sending you all light and love on this tuesday." According to the teenager, her tweets on the subject will be the "only comment" she will provide. As the oldest daughter of Kellyanne, 56, and George, 59, Claudia was a controversial internet personality when her mom served in the Trump White House. A number of her TikToks that went viral exposed her anti-Donald Trump sentiments, and she was candid about her opposition to her mother's political views.

Claudia opened up about her decision to share her political views through social media in a series of interviews that she alleged to have given with her father's consent in 2020. "I know a lot of my friends are so informed and I think they wouldn't be if it weren't for social media, which is why I think using one's platform for good and for the education of others is so, so important, especially in our day," she told USA Today. Despite her mother's request that her videos not be deleted, she outlined why she refused to comply. "I'm not going to because I think I have a right to my own freedom of speech. If she works for Trump, she works for Trump," Claudia told Insider. "My dad thinks it's awesome that I'm speaking for myself and expressing my views." Kellyanne's father later tweeted that he and Kellyanne did not want their daughter to speak to the media.