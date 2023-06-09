Kendra Wilkinson Teases If She'd Get Back With Ex Hank Baskett

When Kendra Wilkinson met former NFL star Hank Baskett, she thought she'd found her forever love. Her fans witnessed their fairytale romance after the former Playboy bunny left the iconic mansion to embark on her own happiness of love and family. Her wedding was filmed for an E! Special and spawned a spinoff reality series, Kendra On Stop, which focused on her budding marriage and the birth of her two children – Hank III and Alijah Mary. But their happy home was interrupted days after the birth of their daughter due to Baskett's cheating scandal and rumors of his sexuality ran rampant. They tried making it work to no avail, even appearing on Marriage Boot Camp on We TV in hopes of salvaging their relationship. The Girls Next Door alum confirmed that she was legally splitting from Baskett in 2018m writing in a statement at the time, "I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways." Their divorce was finalized 10 months later. She hasn't had a public romance since, and fans have wondered if she'd circle the block with Baskett.

"I love him and I always will, but I'm not sure if that's possible," she exclusively said on E! News. "We're co-parenting so good. The kids are so happy. I'm just trying to figure out who I am right now. Like, it's a process. It's a lot. So, I'm really getting to know who I am right now, and it takes a lot of time to do that."

But she is open to dating. She's just unsure of how to move forward in the difficult dating game. "Oh my god, like, my DMs are filled with dudes," she said during the interview. "It's so annoying." In the meantime, her focus is her children and work, with her new real estate show on Discovery+ Kendra Sells Hollywood. The show covers journey to getting her real estate license and selling homes in the high-end LA market. She's chronicled her long road via Instagram for her millions of fans.

"Look if a guy has a listing for me, I'll take that meeting," she said. "But I don't think dating is in my near future....If it's not a listing, I don't want it."