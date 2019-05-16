Kendra and Joseph Duggar’s Comments About Son Being ‘Such a Boy’ Draw Criticism From Fans

Counting On stars Kendra and Joseph Duggar shared a collection of new photos of son Garrett on Instagram on May 10, but fans picked up on the caption and were quick to criticize the couple for allegedly imposing gender stereotypes.

The photos show the adorable 11-month-old infant sitting on their porch, playing with a twig.

“He’s such a boy,” the couple wrote on their joint Instagram account, including a blue heart emoji. “Some of his favorite toys are found outside. That little twig entertained him for longer than his toys normally do!”

While many of the comments were positive from fans, many raised awareness around the sociological discussion that outlines how gender is a construct, and that the young couple was playing into stereotypes by assuming girls would not have fun with nature.

“Girls can do that to! Not just a boy thing,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Girls often love sticks and bugs just as much as boys,” another wrote.

“All kids do this. There is literally no difference in boys and girls personalities as infants and toddlers,” one fan wrote. “You’re just pushing this onto your kids like it was pushed onto you. So destructive for children who don’t fit those moulds.”

Since the post was first published, many other Instagram users have taken to defending the Duggars and told others to calm down.

“For goodness sake! It’s just a saying people! If you’ve watched the programme you’ll have seen them teaching the girls to fix and maintain cars and houses and teaching the boys to cook and clean,” one fan wrote. “Get a grip!!!!”

“Awww he is just so cute Kendra!! I don’t know how you guys handle him! Can’t wait to see your second little one,” another wrote.

Garrett was born on June 8, 2018, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long.

“No matter how many times we’ve experienced the joy of babies born in our families, there’s nothing comparable to the joy in our hearts today,” Kendra and Joseph said in a statement on the Duggar family website at the time. “Children truly are a gift from God. We are so thankful for his safe arrival and this new journey as parents.”

In April, the couple announced they were already expecting their second child. They married in 2017.

“We are ready to double the fun at our house!” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly last month. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

Counting On finished its ninth season in March.