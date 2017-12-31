Kendall Jenner’s Latest Photo Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

Kendall Jenner’s latest selfie has some Instagram commenters wondering if she’s pregnant.

Jenner shared the below photo of herself on Friday that shows a her midsection slightly raised. It seems to just be a normal protrusion, but some fans think it’s a baby bump.

loner life 👽 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 29, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

“Why does she look pregnant?” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “The cutest pregnant woman ever. I wish you all the best.”

Those are just a couple of the comments making the insinuation that Jenner would be the fourth of the Kardashian/Jenner family to currently be expecting a child.

Her sister Kylie is rumored to be expecting a child with boyfriend Travis Scott. Her half sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian are each expecting babies soon, with Kim’s child being carried by a surrogate.

Despite the pregnancy stir, many fans were just admired the 22-year-old model’s style. The photo has been liked more than 3.2 million times.