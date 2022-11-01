Kendall Jenner Owns up to Embarrassing Viral Moment With Second Halloween Costume

Kendall Jenner continued to embrace the bizarre viral moment from The Kardashians Season 1 when she struggled to cut a cucumber. For her second Halloween costume, Jenner, 26, wore a giant cucumber costume, carrying along a knife. Over the weekend, Jenner shared photos of another costume, a sexy version of Jessie from Toy Story 2.

During a May episode of The Kardashians, Jenner was caught on camera struggling with cutting a cucumber while attempting to make a sandwich for herself. After the episode aired, Jenner even retweeted a critic. "Kendall Jenner trying to cut a f—ing cucumber is the most tragic thing I've ever witnessed [The Kardashians]," the critic wrote. "Tragic!" Jenner added.

In June, Jenner joked about the scene at a Q&A session in Los Angeles. At first, she did not think it was a big deal and thought it was hilarious. After re-watching it though, she wondered why she cut the vegetable that way. She then spoke to one of their chefs for a lesson in properly cutting up cucumbers.

"I was like, 'Can you help me? Can you teach me? Like, what did I do wrong? How can I do better?'" Jenner said, notes Today. "I really took it seriously. I think it's hysterical and I love it. Honestly, it's because it couldn't be more me! Like, I am like a noodle that does weird things."

Despite being the butt of jokes, Jenner said she was excited to be "more open" during The Kardashians since she and her sister Kylie Jenner tried to stay out of the spotlight during the Keeping Up With the Kardashian years. "We're both at a really cool place in our lives that we're really willing to open up more and share," Jenner explained. "I think it's also a day-by-day thing and it's situational and I think we just take it one step at a time."

Jenner continued to embrace the humor of the situation on Halloween. She wore a giant cucumber slice, with tight green pants, and carried a knife. "I'm giving out fruits and veggies tonight," she captioned her Instagram post. To prove that the picture wasn't just a photo trick, Jenner shared a video of herself in the costume on TikTok.

Over the weekend, Jenner debuted her first Halloween costume. She wore a version of Jessie's costume in Toy Story 2 that would fit more in a film for adults than a G-rated kids' movie. "Well aren't you just the sweetest space toy," she captioned her post.