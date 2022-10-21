Kendall Jenner Hits Back on Claims She's a 'Mean Girl'

Kendall Jenner is shooting down speculation that she's a "mean girl." On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 26-year-old model addressed the misconception in an interview, saying that it "hurts the most" when people think that about her, "'Cause that's just not the case."

"It can be upsetting when someone is questioning your character, and if only people knew me!" she continued. Jenner has been open about her struggles with anxiety and mental health issues for years, and in Thursday's episode, she shared how those aspects of her life affect her while traveling to Las Vegas to promote her tequila brand, 818. "I crave the complete opposite, I want to be on a farm in Wyoming with a ton of animals," she said of the beach club where she found herself, joking, "That's where I want to be. Getting wasted! Getting wasted. The drunk part is cool."

Jenner also brought a couple of her close friends, including Hailey Bieber, to Vegas, opening up about why she doesn't often bring her pals on camera to film her family's reality series with her. "When it comes to friends being on the show, it went back a really long time to when I was in middle school and the show had just started, and friends at school were a little sus," the reality personality shared. "They just wanted to come over to be on it, or something like that, so my walls went up then. I also just get uncomfortable. I never want to be like, 'Hey, do you want to come be on my show?' I don't know, it just was like, always kind of weird for me. But I know I think I've gotten a lot more comfortable with it."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has done a lot of work over the years to control her anxiety, telling Vogue in August 2022, "I have struggled with anxiety for years and it can have good and bad days. If I need to wind down, I really make a point to take 15 minutes to meditate to settle my anxiety so I can get a good night's rest." She continued that she tries to "drink tea and relax by reading a book" or writing in her journal.