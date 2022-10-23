Kendall Jenner Hits Back on Claims She's a 'Mean Girl'

Kendall Jenner wants fans to know they have her personality wrong. The supermodel revealed on the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, that the biggest misconception about her has everything to do with her personality. "I think one [misconception] that I guess hurts the most is that people think I'm a mean girl," she said in a confessional. "'Cause that's just not the case. It can be upsetting when someone is questioning your character, and if only people knew me!"

The 818 Tequilla owner has been open about having high levels of social anxiety, which she says has been heightened due to growing up in the public eye. Branching out from modeling and becoming a business owner, she's now forced to do a little more mixing and mingling than she's used to.

In the episode, she traveled to Las Vegas to promote 818 at a hot spot, but she admitted that the beach club the event was at wasn't her vibe. Jenner says such gatherings stress her out. "I crave the complete opposite, I want to be on a farm in Wyoming with a ton of animals. That's where I want to be. Getting wasted!" she jokingly added. "Getting wasted. The drunk part is cool."

Luckily, she had some famous friends to join her. While sister Kylie stayed home, she did lend her a private plane. Justine Skye, Hailey Beiber, Scott Disick, and others joined her private villa. Before leaving, she also attended the 2022 Grammy Awards, which was also held in Sin City. She topped the night off with a nice dinner before flying back to Calabasas.