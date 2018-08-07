Kendall Jenner Laughs About ‘Ugly’ Throwback Video While Discussing Her ‘Glow Up’

Kendall Jenner is appreciating her glow-up after looking back at videos from her “ugly years” on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In a clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians shared by E! News on YouTube, the 22-year-old model could not help but laugh when watching old videos of herself and sister Kylie Jenner during their “ugly years” on the popular E! show.

Following a busy photoshoot, Jenner relaxes backstage with her gravity blanket and hairstylist Jen Atkin, and after some teasing about the state of the world, Jenner cannot help but reflect on her early years.

“You have to see this video of how ugly we were,” Jenner says as she grabs her phone and pulls up a video from season 1 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Like, the glow-up is actually pretty nuts.”

The short clip shows the then pre-teen Jenner sisters running around momager Kris Jenner’s room pretending to be their sisters, with Kendall snarkily replying that money does in fact grow on trees because “it’s paper” when Kris states that it does not.

“You sound like a valley girl,” Atkin comments before adding, “You know what you look like? A housewife from Orange County, that has, like, three kids. The glow-up is real!”

This is not the first time that Jenner has reflected on her and sister Kylie’s drastic transformation. In July, the 22-year-old took to Instagram to prove just how much she and Kylie have changed during the show’s 11-year run.

“Season 1 – season 15,” she captioned an old photo of herself and Kylie from 2007 along with a more recent picture of the siblings.

The youngest siblings of the KarJenner clan have certainly changed a lot since their “ugly years,” with Jenner now one of the most in-demand models in the world, walking the runways for popular brands such as Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Chanel, Fendi and Balmain, and even donning angel wings for the Victoria Secret Fashion show. Since her modeling debut, she has risen to be named the highest paid model, according to Forbes.

Sister Kylie also has a lot to boast, the youngest of the KarJenners just a mere $100,000 away from becoming the world’s youngest billionaire thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics brand. Kylie also recently expanded her family when she welcomed Stormi Webster into the world in February.

The new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians starts on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E!