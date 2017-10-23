Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Get Hilariously Hammered Wine Tasting in ‘KUWTK’

In this week’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian dragged her newly-of-age little sister Kendall Jenner down to Santa Barbara for a weekend of wine tasting, only to get super wasted in the process.

The day started off clumsily enough, when Jenner wiped out on a rented bike on the sisters’ way to the vineyard.

Clad in a purple fur coat, the sight of the model taking tumble was particularly hilarious.

“She couldn’t have been in a more obnoxious outfit to fall off a bike in,” Kardashian joked.

Once they made it to the tasting table, things only got sloppier.

“I swear, I’ve never gotten drunk this quickly off wine,” said Jenner.

“You’re drunk already?!” asked Khloe, who sipped wine on the trip amid pregnancy rumors. “You guys are drinking all the glasses. I’m drinking sips.”

The Victoria’s Secret angel knocked over a glass, making Kourtney crack up.

“You both are wasted, and I’m not,” Khloe said in her confessional.

“Yeah, why aren’t you?” Kardashian asked.

“I don’t know. I’m so not on your level, but I’m willing to take one for the time. You guys are having the best time, and I love watching you guys have so much fun,” Khloe said.

The trip was taken amid Kardashian’s concerns that she and Jenner were growing apart.

“I’m totally surprised that Jenner is interested in going and hanging out with me,” the 38-year-old said. “I just hope we do get our connection back.”

The two addressed their relationship head-on near the end of their trip, agreeing during a mud treatment that they both needed to reach out more while traveling away from home.

“I’m holding you to that,” Jenner said.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!