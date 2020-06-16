Kelly Clarkson Returning for 'The Voice' Season 19 Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

✖

On Tuesday, NBC not only unveiled its primetime line-up for the fall, but it also released some information about the upcoming season of The Voice. Season 19 of the singing competition, which is scheduled to premiere in the fall, will feature Gwen Stefani returning as a coach. Stefani will join Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson on the program. Shelton, Legend, and Clarkson all served as coaches for Season 18, which recently wrapped in mid-May. The news of Clarkson's return to The Voice comes less than a week after it was reported that she and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, had split.

In their announcement about their fall schedule, NBC revealed that Stefani, Clarkson, Shelton, and Legend would make up the coaching panel for The Voice. Stefani last served as a coach on Season 17. She was also a coach on Seasons 7, 9, and 12 and a mentor during Seasons 8 and 10. As previously mentioned, Clarkson, who has been a coach since Season 14, will return to the show, as well. The news comes hot on the heels of a major report about the "Because Of You" singer's personal life, as it was reported on Thursday that Clarkson had filed for divorce from Blackstock after seven years of marriage.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in Los Angeles on June 4. Clarkson and Blackstock originally wed in October 2013. They share two children together, five-year-old daughter River and four-year-old son Remington. In her divorce filing, the Voice coach cited irreconcilable differences as a reason for the split. She reportedly listed the date of separation as "TBD" and asked for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's two children.

In a separate report, a source told ET that the couple's friends were shocked by their split. Although, they also noted that "those closest to them know that it's been difficult." The insider told the outlet, "Kelly and Brandon had been having problems for several months and were making a conscious effort to work things out. They both hoped quarantining away from L.A. in Montana would help them work things out in their marriage, but instead the change in environment was actually detrimental." They also said that the "constant time together seemed to make an already challenging situation worse" and that Clarkson's career "definitely helped to keep her mind off things, but this recent downtime gave her the time she needed to think about her life and her marriage." Ultimately, the source said that "Kelly knew she just needed to follow her heart and finally realized divorce was her only option."