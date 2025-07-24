Kelly Clarkson Debuts New Short Haircut as She Returns to ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson is rocking a new ‘do as she returns to The Voice for the Battle of Champions.

As the Grammy-winning artist announced her return for Season 29 of the show on Wednesday, she debuted a darker, wavy bob — a departure from her typical long, light locks.

“This time, we’ve got some tricks up our sleeve,” Clarkson said in the Season 29 teaser. “Y’all get ready.”

The “Because of You” singer last appeared as a coach on Season 23 of The Voice, having stepped away for an extended hiatus to film The Kelly Clarkson Show in New York.



Clarkson is now slated to film both The Voice and her talk show simultaneously as she makes her way back to The Voice alongside returning coaches John Legend and Adam Levine in what’s being called The Voice: Battle of Champions.

The new season will include a number of changes from the typical season of The Voice, including the coaches entering the competition with 10 artists per team for four rounds of revamped competition, as per an NBC press release.

In the Blinds round, coaches will compete in the Triple Turn Competition with the winner earning “a special advantage in the Battles.” Then, in the Battles, the coach with the most three-chair turns earns a Super Steal, which “lets the coach trump another coach’s attempt to steal an artist” once.

In the Knockouts round, each coach will bring back two fan-favorite artists from their former teams to compete in an “In-Season All-Star Competition,” which will be judged by original The Voice coach CeeLo Green.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

“All-stars represent their former coaches as they battle in head-to-head sing-offs. The coach with the most sing-off wins is guaranteed a second finalist in the finale,” according to NBC.

Once the Top 9 make it to the semi-final, they will have to compete for only four spots on finale night, which will also look a little different.

“For the first time in show history, a new voting block comprised of super fans and past Voice artists will have the opportunity to get in on the fun firsthand,” according to the press release, “experiencing the competition as part of the in-studio audience voting for their favorites in real time during the semi-finals and finale.”

The Voice Season 29 returns to NBC in spring 2026.