Katy Perry's Top Breaks in the Middle of 'American Idol'

Viewers nearly got more than they bargained for during Monday night's newest episode of American Idol. As the popular singing competition narrowed the season's 20 remaining contestants down to the Top 14, contestant Roman Collins' performance of James Brown's "It's A Man's Man's Man's World" "broke" Katy Perry's top off as the judge suffered yet another onset wardrobe malfunction.

Perry documented the hilarious fashion mishap in a video posted to Instagram just after Monday night's show, revealing in the caption, "my top broke." The wardrobe malfunction occurred just as Collins, a Top 14 hopeful, took the stage for his performance, during which Perry's silver sculptural crop top by Kate Barton came loose in the back. In the behind-the-scenes video, the singer could be seen with a crowd of crew members tending to her as they attempted to secure the top.

"I need my top to stay on. If it's not fixed, this show is going to get more than it wanted," Perry joked before fellow judge Luke Bryan, who raised some questions about the interesting top on Instagram, stepped in to help, saying, "Hey, I got it!" The country singer could then be seen pulling out a pair of scissors, shouting, "I'm going in," before ultimately deciding against it. "'A few moments later," according to a slide and voiceover on the clip, Perry was seen at the judges' table with her arms wrapped around her chest as she delivered her verdict on Collins' performance.

"That song broke my top off. I guess it is a woman's world," she told him before sinking beneath the desk to hide. "It's a family show!"

Opening up about the mishap after the episode, Perry told Access Hollywood, "I wouldn't call it a malfunction, I'll just call it an interesting moment on live television. "It seems like every season, I'm either tearing the seam of my pants or ... I'm just super expressive physically! I just love this outfit so much and I knew I was rolling the dice but I was like, who cares?"

Wardrobe mishap aside, Monday's American Idol episode saw viewers casting their votes to determine the Top 14. The 10 singers with the most votes immediately advanced to the next round of the competition, with Perry, Bryan, and Lionel Richie choosing Jayna Elise, Nya, Jordan Anthony and Roman Collins. The other Top 14 singers are Mckenna Breinholt, Jack Blocker, Mia Matthews, Sam "Kayko" Kelly-Cohen, Will Moseley, Abi Carter, Kaibrienne "KB" Richins, Emmy Russell, Julia Gagnon, and Triston Harper.