Katy Perry Got Stuck in Incredibly Expensive Dress

Deciding which contestants made it into the top 24 singers was the least of Katy Perry's worries during the latest episode of American Idol Season 22. In a hilarious Instagram video Monday, the Idol judge, who in February announced she is leaving the popular singing competition, revealed her backstage wardrobe malfunction that left her stuck in a red Bottega Veneta bouclé gown.

The hilarious video was recorded backstage as Perry sat slumped in a chair, seemingly defeated, in the gown, which retails for $7,400 on Net-a-Porter's website. In the video, Perry can be heard saying that she "can't get this dress off," and while someone in the background suggested simply cutting it off, with that high price tag, Perry quickly dashed that thought, saying, "you just can't cut Bottega." She joined in the caption for the video, which did not show how exactly Perry managed to get the dress off, "we've been cutting kids on [Idol] but you can't cut bottega."

The video prompted plenty of reactions from Perry's fellow celebrities and fans. Commenting on the post, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton wrote, "I'm dead," with one fan adding, "cutting bottega is crazy tbh..." Somebody else chimed in with an important question, asking, "how did you get it on," with another person commenting, "poor baby! You look so pitiful! So, how did we get the dress off?"

Unfortunately for Perry, this is far from her first wardrobe malfunction, and follows her hilarious February fashion flub. Following her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Perry was photographed out and about at night in a sheer black dress. The flash from the cameras, however, displayed her nipple covers under the dress. A year earlier, the singer suffered a fashion faux pas during an impromptu performance of her hit song "Teenage Dream" during Hollywood Week of American Idol. During her performance, she ripped the back of her red, leather pants, immediately asking, "Can I get some tape?"

Perry is currently on her final outing as a judge on American Idol. After first joining the show in 2018, serving as judge alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, the singer announced in February, "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol. I mean I love Idol so much. It's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."