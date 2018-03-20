Katy Perry Throws Shade at Taylor Swift During ‘American Idol’

It seems there’s still a bit of bad blood between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, judging by Sunday night’s episode of American Idol.

During the show, a montage was shown of contestants making awkward impressions on the judges, who include Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, with Bryan asking one guitar-toting contestant who he looked up to musically.

“I’m sorry for this Katy… Taylor Swift,” the contestant said with full confidence.

“Oh, you don’t have to be sorry,” Perry replied.

“I love Taylor Swift,” the hopeful emphasized.

“I love her, as a songwriter, as well,” Perry said with a shrug.

Since the moment was part of a montage, viewers didn’t get to see the contestant’s full audition and whether his love for Swift had an impact on Perry’s judging, which was probably unlikely.

Fans know that the feud between Perry and Swift has been going on for years, starting with Perry allegedly hiring backup dancers out from under Swift’s nose. Subtweets and shade followed, along with Swift’s track “Bad Blood,” which she never confirmed or denied to be about Perry.

While Swift has never publicly commented on the pair’s feud, Perry has, most recently addressing the drama while promoting her latest album, Witness.

In June, Perry performed a marathon live stream event on YouTube, capping it off with a concert where she performed her track “Swish Swish,” which is rumored to be a diss track about Swift.

Instead of singing the line “Don’t you come for me,” during the song’s first verse, Perry changed the words to, “God bless you on your journey, oh baby girl.”

Prior to the performance, Perry spoke with Arianna Huffington during the live stream and said she felt it was time for the feud to end.

“I’m ready to let it go. Absolutely, 100 percent,” Perry said. “I forgive her, and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her… There are bigger fish to fry, and there are bigger problems in the world.”

“I love her and I want the best for her, and I think she’s a fantastic songwriter,” she added. “I think that if we both, her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go, like, ‘Yeah, we can do this.’”

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com