Katrina Weidman and Jack Osbourne Had a ‘Really Unexplainable’ Experience Filming ‘Portals to Hell’ (Exclusive)

Paranormal investigator Katrina Weidman and Jack Osbourne got up close and personal with something “really unexplainable” in the second season of Portals to Hell, something that gave pause to even the self-described “open-minded skeptics.” Ahead of the Travel Channel show’s season premiere Friday, Weidman opened up to PopCulture.com about examining the “negative” side of hauntings in some of the most feared locations across the U.S.

Diving into “the more negative side of hauntings,” Osbourne and Weidman head to legendary locations such as the Ohio State Reformatory, Haunted Hill House of Mineral Wells, Texas and Shanghai Tunnels this season to determine if the “very negative experiences” people have had there are psychological, environmental or “something more sinister.”

Digging through eyewitness accounts and historical records, Weidman said that having the son of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne by her side throughout it all has been the perfect fit.

“I guess what people don’t know about him is he’s always been interested in the paranormal,” Weidman explained, adding that that their views are “very much aligned,” in that they’re down to earth, but open to something more than what we can see.

“Just looking for those answers like everyone else, but also not wearing a tin foil hat,” she added.

Investigating the Haunted Hill House is something that will always stick in Weidman’s mind after “a really crazy experience.”

“The whole time we were there, our spider senses kicked in and we’re like, we’re not getting the whole truth here,” she recalled of the investigation. “Something’s off.”

Then, with just three people in the room, Osbourne and Weidman were shocked when a loud bang slammed up against the wall at a “significant” time, which they later found to be “unexplainable.”

It’s a moment that could move even a skeptic, but if not, Weidman isn’t concerned.

“I don’t know that my job is to convince anybody,” she explained. “What I would like people to take away from our work is maybe we don’t have all the answers.”

Portals to Hell returns to Travel Channel on Friday, March 13 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Travel Channel