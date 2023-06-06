Kathy Hilton Officially Exits 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Kathy Hilton is officially making her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After months of speculation surrounding her possible return, Hilton confirmed she would not be returning to the Bravo show for its upcoming 13th season in an interview with E! News at the Race to Erase MS Gala.

"No, I'm doing Paris in Love," Hilton answered when asked if she would be back for more RHOBH, referencing Season 2 of daughter Paris Hilton's Peacock series. "But I know it's going to be great. It's always interesting and fun and lots of drama." Hilton entered the RHOBH world as a "friend of" in Season 11 and became an instant fan favorite due to her quirky behavior. Season 12, however, was tumultuous, especially for Hilton and her sister, Kyle Richards.

The sisterly feud came about after Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne accused Hilton of not only using a gay slur but also badmouthing her fellow castmates – including her sister – during a night out in Aspen. Hilton denied all the accusations against her, accusing Rinna of trying to make her look bad to save her own spot on the show. "You did it on camera because you're contract was coming up and you needed some drama because you fight with everybody," Hilton claimed at the Season 12 reunion. She continued, "You are the biggest bully in Hollywood and everyone knows it. You're mean and you don't tell the truth."

Rinna would go on to announce her exit from RHOBH following the season's conclusion. "This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," the reality personality said in a statement at the time. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

As for Hilton and Richards, the two sisters reunited last month for niece Whitney Davis' bridal shower. "I felt it went well," Hilton told E!, adding that she hopes they can reconcile eventually. "I'd like to." As for what's next, Hilton is loving the grandma life, teasing that Paris in Love fans will get to see the birth of her daughter's baby boy Pheonix, whom she welcomed in January with husband Carter Reum. "He's so adorable, so sweet," she gushed.