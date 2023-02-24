Paris Hilton Posts First Photos of Son Phoenix Barron

Paris Hilton recently revealed her baby boy's name — Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. Now, she's giving the world its first look at her bundle of joy. On Thursday, Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, shared the first photos of baby Phoenix, per PEOPLE.

Hilton and Reum, who wed in November 2021, shared two photos of themselves with their baby boy. One snap featured Hilton giving baby Phoenix a kiss on the forehead. In another photo, the new mom cradles her baby as Reum gives her a kiss. The socialite shared both of the lovely photos on Instagram and captioned them with, "Baby Phoenix. Our whole entire world." She ended her caption with a blue heart emoji for good measure.

Shortly before sharing these photos, Hilton revealed that she and her husband named their baby Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Paris: The Memoir, out on March 14, she opened up about her choice of baby name. She explains, "If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy. We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries, and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London."

"Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again," Hilton continues. "I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future." She goes on to describe how her son's middle name pays tribute to her late grandfather, Barron Hilton (Hilton also has a brother who is named Barron).

"He was always my mentor. I looked up to my grandfather so much, and we were so close, and I miss him every day," Hilton writes. "So, I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son's name. So there you go. My beautiful baby boy's name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum." Hilton and Reum surprised the world when they announced in late January that they welcomed their first child together (Reum is already a father to a daughter whom he shares with ex Laura Bellizzi). The new parents reportedly welcomed their son via surrogate.