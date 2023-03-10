Lisa Vanderpump Couldn't Help Sniping at Lisa Rinna After 'RHOBH' Exit

Lisa Vanderpump couldn't pass up an opportunity to shade her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna as she condemned Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval's months-long affair with Raquel Leviss. Vanderpump appeared on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to share her thoughts on the scandal, which ended Sandoval's 10-year relationship with Ariana Madix, saying she didn't agree with "this kind of vigilante justice" fans are calling for.

"I think these are people that are living their life in a public forum, which is very difficult," she continued of her current and former SUR employees. Vanderpump continued that with "so much infidelity in the world," it's "not like they murdered anyone." However, the restauranteur said that Sandoval and Leviss shouldn't be let "off the hook."

"Condemn their actions, but don't condemn the people, OK?" she told the audience. "All this aggression ... it can have serious ramifications. I really mean that. I think everybody should be careful with that." It's then that she threw a dagger at Rinna and Richards, concluding, "I don't like it, and I don't want to see it – unless it's to, you know, Kyle or Lisa Rinna."

Vanderpump also teased that she was one step closer to returning to RHOBH after Rinna announced in January that she had exited RHOBH. "Rinna's finally gone. Did she leave or was she fired?" she cheekily asked Andy Cohen before adding, "We've talked about it. You've said the door's always open, and you're kind of on the right path with one gone. There's just a few more to go."

Vanderpump's falling out with Richards and Rinna dates back to 2018 when Vanderpump was accused of leaking The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills "Puppygate" scandal to the press by her co-stars. Vanderpump, who also lost her brother during that same season, stopped filming midway through and made her exit from the franchise altogether. Vanderpump and Richards have continued to snipe at one another online throughout the years, and the SUR owner didn't shy away from sharing her feelings about Rinna upon the news of her exit breaking, tweeting simply, "Ding dong."