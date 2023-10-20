Kate Gosselin Reportedly Living 'Paycheck to Paycheck'

Kate Gosselin has reportedly been living "paycheck to paycheck." A source spoke with In Touch about the former reality TV star, and revealed that she's living a fairly low-key life these days. "She's fallen quite a ways from being one of the country's top reality stars," the source said. "Kate is currently living a very quiet and boring life in North Carolina. She doesn't date and has very few friends – actually, her best friends are pretty much her kids."

The outlet reports that Gosselin moved to Troutman, North Carolina, and got a multistate nursing license in the hopes of returning to her former profession. "Kate lives paycheck to paycheck," the insider said, adding that Gosselin previously admitted that she "borrowed" $100,000 from her children's trust fund "to survive." The source continued, "There hasn't been a glam squad for a very long time, so Kate looks totally different. She stays home a lot, watches a lot of TV."

According to the source, some people in Gosselin's community occasionally recognize her in public but "it's not always positive." The insider explained, "Kate continues to get a lot of hate from people. She doesn't have it so easy." A big part of Gosselin's retreat from the limelight seems to be due to the controversy surrounding her relationship with 19-year-old son Collin, one of the sextuplets she shares with ex-husband Jon Gosselin. The pair are also parents to 23-year-old twins Cara and Mady.

In 2018, fans of Gosselin's past TLC series, Jon and Kate Plus 8, noticed that Collin was not present in family photos. Gosselin later spoke out and stated that Collin had been checked into a facility for teens with behavioral issues. However, both Jon and sister Hannah refuted her claims. Eventually, Collin was released to Jon, who was awarded full custody of him and Hannah.

Back in August of this year, Jon shared an update on Collin, after the teen enlisted in the Marine Corps. Jon and his girlfriend, Stephanie Lebo, spoke with Entertainment Tonight, with Jon sharing, "Collin's super independent, so he lived on his own a little bit during high school like he just wanted to experience that. [Then] he enlisted at 18 and he left when he was 19, [and] I think it taught him to grow up a lot faster."

"I got some letters from him from boot camp, from Parris Island," the doting dad added. "He's doing super well he just talks about like training... He said he doesn't really have time to do anything [else]." Lebo then offered, "It's very structured." Jon continued, "It's very, like, at 4 a.m. they get up, they do PT, they go eat, then they go study, classroom, then they eat, then PT, you know? It's what he's always wanted to do." He then shared, "We sent him gift cards to go shopping but he won't be able to do that until the ninth week. [But] he just writes like, 'Hey, I miss you guys, I can't wait to eat a real meal.'"