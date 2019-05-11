Kate Gosselin Posts New Photos of Sextuplets for Their 15th Birthday

Former TLC star, Kate Gosselin and ex-husband Jon’s twins and sextuplets have grown up before our eyes. But now, the Kate Plus 8 alum is now marking a major milestone in a new snapshot shared to her social media of sextuplet’s 15th birthday.

The 44-year-old mother of eight took to Instagram on Friday to commemorate their big day with a snapshot of the children and a heartfelt message.

“Our big celebration of #15 is finally winding down here! We celebrated ALL DAY LONG, beginning with a present at 6:30 am before school! I’m so very thankful for my ‘babies’ … somehow they are 15 already?! I’m amazed by them each day! I’m so proud of the positive qualities I’ve seen developing as they edge closer to adulthood,” Gosselin enthused in the caption.

Gosselin went on to add how it hasn’t been easy for them over the years, especially in the last year and a half, but that they six have remained optimistic around their circumstances.

“[They] continue to persevere, stay positive and make lemonade out of lemons (to the point where I’m pretty sure I’m allergic to lemons, but what’s a mom to do?!) But no matter what, these kids keep on keeping on! Such good, wholesome, loving, insightful, wise humans and I’m just so proud to call them mine! I love you guys to the moon and back a hundred billion times x infinity! Happy 15th birthday!”

While only four of Gosselin’s sextuplets — Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah — were featured in the birthday post, fans in the comment section reiterated to others how Hannah and Collin were not pictured as they live with their dad, Jon after he won custody of the two last year.

Jon and Gosselin were married for a little more than a decade before the pair split in 2009. Though the couple was initially awarded shared physical custody of their children — with Gosselin having full custody of their children, the family dynamics changed up once it was discovered Hannah moved in with her father, who was also awarded temporary sole custody of Collin last winter.

It’s been a while since the couple divorced, but Jon admits the separation has been tough on the children through the years, divulging how some of the children continue to keep their distance from him following the battle.

“[Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden] aren’t talking to me, but they’re talking to Hannah. I don’t get involved now with what the kids … it’s what the kids want to do,” he told Us Weekly in a previous report. “If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections. Eventually, if they come around and they want to talk to me, that’s cool.”

When the publication inquired about his dynamic with twins, Cara and Mady, he was unsure of that direction, saying, “I don’t know. I hope so. You never know.”

The dad is not giving up on fixing things and is staying optimistic amid the struggles, assuring his kids that he is just a phone call away and wished, if it was a “perfect world,” he would have a “normal relationship” with them in terms of communication.

“It wouldn’t have to be all lovey-dovey. Just like, ‘How you guys doing? Where are you going to college?’ Maybe call me for advice. Like, hey, I’m thinking about going to this school, college, whatever,” he enthuses. “With Madelyn and Cara, because when I think back, like, I was part of their life a little, and then all of a sudden there was nothing, you know what I mean? And just with the other four, just like, ‘Hey, you guys wanna go bowling or something?’ So we can spend time all together… Just to start off small.”