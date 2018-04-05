Kate’s Eight: See How Much the Gosselin Kids Have Grown

It’s been 11 years since we first met Jon and Kate Gosselin, let alone their eight little kids.

Well since Jon & Kate Plus 8 stopped airing, those kids aren’t so little anymore!

Fans of the TLC family still get to see a lot of the family on Kate Plus 8, but it’s crazy to look back on far they’ve all come since their first appearance on TV.

Keep scrolling to see how the eight Gosselin kids have changed since their first appearance on TV.

Madelyn Gosselin (Then)

Madelyn Gosselin, better known as Mady, was born on Oct. 8, 2000. A fraternal twin, she’s technically Jon and Kate’s second oldest child. Fans first got to know her on TV when she was just 6 years old.

Madelyn Gosselin (Now)

Now, Mady is a teen on the verge of adulthood, looking totally grow up in the selfie mom Kate posted on Instagram in January.

Cara Gosselin (Then)

Cara Gosselin was also born on October 8, 2000, and is Mady’s twin. Cara is the older of the twins, and the oldest Gosselin kid. She was also only 6 when fans first saw her on the show.

Cara Gosselin (Now)

As the twins have gotten older, they definitely look more different from one another. Cara, also 17, has lighter hair and different facial features than her twin.

Aaden Gosselin (Then)

Aaden is the third-born sextuplet. He and his siblings were born on May 10, 2004, and the whole crew was only toddlers when fans first met them on the TLC show. This cutie pie looks much different now, though.

Aaden Gosselin (Now)

Now, Aaden is in middle school along with the rest of the sextuplets. In a 2013 interview with PEOPLE, Aaden said he would like to run in the Olympics one day.

Leah Gosselin (Then)

Leah, the fifth-born sextuplet, was always known as the “little princess” of the family.

Leah Gosselin (Now)

But she’s grown up a lot since then. In this photo of Leah mom Kate posted in 2017, she was celebrating getting her braces off.

Hannah Gosselin (Then)

Hannah is the second-born sextuplet, and was always mature for her age. She was known for helping her mom and dad out as much as possible growing up.

Hannah Gosselin (Now)

In 2017, Hannah put that responsibility to use as the class president, based on the photo her mom posted on Instagram.

Alexis Gosselin (Then)

Alexis, the first-born sextuplet, has always been known for her goofy personality and funny nature. She was often seen playing with her brothers on the show.

Alexis Gosselin (Now)

Alexis reportedly had some trouble in school back in 2010, but appears to be doing much better now! She still hasn’t lost that spark in her eyes, though!

Joel Gosselin (Then)

Joel was the last-born sextuplet and the youngest sibling in the family. But he was always able to hold his own!

Joel Gosselin (Now)

Joel, now a middle schooler, is reportedly an easygoing kid.

Collin Gosselin (Then)

Collin is the fourth-born sextuplet. Fans haven’t seen much of this Gosselin son, however, as he attends a boarding school away from home for his special needs, mom Kate has said.

Collin Gosselin (Now)

Collin has been absent on much of the most recent season of Kate Plus 8, but he’s made a few special appearances on the show and his mom’s social media.