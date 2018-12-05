Kate Gosselin Embraces ‘Best Mom’ Award, Confuses Fans

Kate Gosselin’s “Best Mom in the World” award is raising some eyebrows.

The Kate Plus 8 star shared two of her “most inspirational” pieces of decor with fans on Instagram last week, one of which includes a handmade trophy from daughter Alexis proclaiming her the number one mom.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Two of my most inspirational pieces of ‘decor’ in my room,” she captioned the shot. “Both have been here for a long time, but I just happened to look up at them tonight and they jumped out at me…when I needed them most! I love this quote because I try to live by it, and ‘The Best Mom in the World’ trophy is a prized possession from Alexis.”

The moniker struck some as unfit in light of abuse accusations that have been leveled against the single mom by her ex-mother-in-law, Pamela Gosselin Castello, and reported by InTouch Weekly.

“She just sells her KIDS to exploit on TV,” one fan commented. “Do you REALLY think she would have a show if she didn’t have these kids?! NO!”

“Hannah told me that Kate made her and her brothers and sisters all chant, ‘We will not visit Jon,’” Castello told the publication. “Not even ‘We will not visit Daddy.’ She makes them say ‘Jon.’ “

Gosselin also has been criticized heavily for her treatment of son Collin, whom she revealed she sent away in 2016 to get treatment for his unspecified special needs.

“[There’s] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things,” Gosselin once told PEOPLE. “This has been a struggle we’ve had for a very long time, and it’s one I’ve dealt with on my own. I’ve felt very alone in this. By the same token, it’s not something that has only impacted me or him — our entire family has been impacted.”

Many fans, however, told the TLC mom to keep her head up after being bashed in the comment section.

“Kate you and your kids are awesome, what more can I say?” one person wrote.

“You are an amazing mom! If only all the kids in the world could have half of a mom that you are they would be loved deeply. You’re my inspiration to be such a good mommy!” another added.

Photo credit: TLC