Kate Gosselin ‘Beaming With Pride’ After Twins Cara and Mady Graduate High School

Kate Gosselin’s kids are growing up. The reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to praise her and ex husband Jon Gosselin‘s twin daughters, Mady Gosselin and Cara Gosselin, after their high school graduation.

In one of the photos Kate shared, she stood with her daughters as they held their diplomas. In another photo, just the girls posed with celebratory cakes.

In the caption, Kate gushed over her eldest daughters, who turned 18 in October.

“#Graduation.. this post is a little delayed (mostly due to post graduation exhaustion lol) but I”m still beaming with pride!” she wrote. “It’s hard to believe that Cara and Mady graduated from high school this past weekend … and are headed off to college in the fall!”

She continued, “Where did the time go???? Their Graduation day was such a wonderful day of celebrating THEM and all of their amazing accomplishments! These girls are going places and I can’t wait to see where they end up! Cara and Mady, I love you so very much and I’m just so so proud of YOU! #ProudMom #Graduation #ClassOf2019 #WellDone.”

Mady and Cara will join Kate on her new TLC reality show, Kate Plus Date, where Kate looks for love and makes her way through some “awkward and painful” dates while the two girls provide playful commentary and behind-the-scenes perspectives about their mom’s dates.

In February, all three Gosselin women spoke at a TCA panel in Los Angeles about the new show. “We’ve been nudging her to date for years,” Mady said. “We’re all, all eight of us, are so glad that she finally is.”

“She deserves to be happy. Everyone deserves to be happy,” she continued.

Kate explained that the girls will be “weighing in an helping out” when it comes to choosing potential matches.

During the panel, Kate once again gushed over her kids. “As far as Mady and Cara, particularly — and all the kids — I think that they’re such good girls that I don’t have to keep after them,” Kate said. “They’re self-driven. They have goals and dreams, and they’re just good kids.”

Even though Mady and Cara are excited for their mom’s next adventure, Kate’s ex-husband and their father, Jon Gosselin, has other feelings.

“To each his own and whatever keeps the lights on. I don’t know. I just work a normal job, so I haven’t really been on reality TV in about 10 years,” he told HLN in a phone interview. “If she chooses to do that, she chooses to do it.”

Jon has temporary legal and physical custody over their 15-year-old son Collin Gosselin. Their daughter Hannah Gosselin, also 15, resides with her father and his girlfriend Colleen Conrad full-time. Jon and Kate are also parents to Aaden Gosselin, Alexis Gosselin, Leah Gosselin and Joel Gosselin.

Kate Plus Date premieres on TLC on June 10.