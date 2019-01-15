Karlie Kloss Makes ‘Project Runway’ Debut in Reboot Trailer

A new season of Project Runway will premiere on Bravo in March, and fans can now get their first look at new host Karlie Kloss in action thanks to a new trailer.

The trailer features Kloss and new show mentor Christian Siriano, who won Project Runway‘s fourth season in 2008 and is now a successful designer in his own right. The two will be joined by the series’ original judge Nina Garcia as well as designer Brandon Maxwell and and journalist Elaine Welteroth, former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, who will also serve as judges.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In the world of fashion, nothing’s more important than what’s next,” Kloss says in the trailer, later noting that this is the “only way to runway.”

“This March, all runways lead to Bravo,” Siriano adds as he stands at a design worktable.

“BRING IT TO THE RUNWAY,” the trailer’s caption reads. “#ProjectRunway returns to @bravotv sooner than you think.”

Project Runway was originally hosted by Heidi Klum with the mentor role filled by Tim Gunn, but Klum and Gunn announced in September that they would be leaving the show for a new series on Amazon Prime.

“After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create,” Klum said in a statement at the time, via E! News. “I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers. I’m most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over. We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we’re excited for everyone to see what we’re designing next!”

Amazon offered a glimpse of the new series in a release and said, “The series will be a fresh take in the reality space and will appeal to a global audience who are entertained by competition, storytelling, and authenticity. Additionally, Amazon Fashion will create a shoppable experience for viewers. This intersection of content, commerce, and technology is perfectly suited to the cord cutter generation and streaming consumers.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Ilya S. Savenok