Kaitlynn Carter Responds to Brody Jenner’s Message About ‘Negativity’ Amid Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Breakup

Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner seem to be in a good place despite their separation. The Hills: New Beginnings stars shared an amicable moment on Instagram Friday after Jenner posted a statement for fans to be nice to his ex-wife, almost week since controversy broke after she was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus during an Italian vacation, hours after the singer also announced her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brody Jenner (@brodyjenner) on Aug 16, 2019 at 11:02am PDT

Brody took to Instagram Friday to tell his followers to stop sending negativity to his ex, after speculation started running that Cyrus and Carter were romantically involved after their respective breakups.

“There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much,” Jenner wrote in the note shared on his social media. “I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years.”

“Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life,” he continued. “We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her.”

He ended his statement, writing: “She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness.”

Carter took to the comments section to react to there ex’s thoughtful statement, simply commenting with a red heart emoji.

After a rep broke the news of Cyrus and Hemsworth split, the singer was spotted in an Italian getaway with Carter, and were spotted kissing hours in photos released by press. A source recently told PEOPLE that Cyrus and Carter are in a romantic friendship.

“Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship,” the source said. “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.”

“Miley is okay, but you can tell she isn’t 100 percent happy,” they continued, adding “she hasn’t talked to Liam” since the breakup announcement. The singer seemed to pay tribute to the end of her relationship releasing the powerful ballad, “Slide Away,” on Friday.

Jenner also seems to be moving on from the end of his relationship, as he was spotted with 22-year-old model Josie Canseco earlier this week in Hollywood getting handsy while on a night out together.