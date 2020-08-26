✖

Kaitlyn Bristowe is "not even slightly worried" that her time away competing on Dancing With the Stars will negatively impact her relationship with boyfriend Jason Tartick. The former Bachelorette and her Bachelor Nation beau opened up about the state of their romance on Blake Hortsmann‘s new Behind the Rose podcast.

"We’ve talked about the fact that people have said that or maybe it has done something to relationships," Bristowe said when asked about the potential impact of the ABC competition show on her relationship. "But when you have people — well, one that are in love — but two, Jason is such a confident, supportive human being and I feel like I grew up dancing with guys my whole life. … It’s so different for each relationship and I just feel like we’re in such a solid place and have such a good foundation."

In June, Bristowe was announced as the first cast member of the upcoming 29th season of DWTS, premiering Sept. 14 on ABC. Tartick, who first appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, has been with Bristowe since January 2019, and told Horstmann he was fully supportive of his girlfriend's choices.

"It just comes down to trust, right?" he said on the podcast. "We have full trust in each other. Like, go dance your a– off with whoever the hell you’re gonna dance with, that’s great! But you have to have confidence in that. And for those relationships that did break, that’s a testament to the foundation and … it probably would’ve happened anyway.”

Bristowe and Tartick's romance came two months after she publicly confirmed her split from ex-fiancé Shawn Booth, who proposed to her during Season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015. Since then, the Bachelor Nation couple has been going strong, with the pair telling E! News in 2019 that engagement was on their minds.

"I don't have an expectation. I don't expect anything," Bristowe said. "I just think on the path that we're on, it would make sense that this is the next step. And moving in, we have the confidence in our relationship. We just rescued a dog together so that just feels like the next step in our relationship."

"We're on the same page. We know what we want out of this relationship," Tartick added. "The next step is moving in together. We then threw in a little curveball and rescued a dog so we're doing a crash course and all the stars are aligning for sooner rather than later."