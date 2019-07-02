‘The Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Say They’ll Get Engaged ‘Sooner Rather Than Later’

Sometimes, Bachelor couples do not even have to star on the same season to fall in love. That’s the case for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, who say they are on the verge of getting engaged. Bristowe appeared on The Bachelor Season 19 and The Bachelorette Season 11, while Tartick competed for Becca Kurfin’s heart in The Bachelorette Season 14.

“I think I can speak for Kaitlyn… I think Kaitlyn has an expectation within a year,” Tartick told E! News of an impending engagement Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t have an expectation. I don’t expect anything,” Bristowe said. “I just think on the path that we’re on, it would make sense that this is the next step. And moving in, we have the confidence in our relationship. We just rescued a dog together so that just feels like the next step in our relationship.”

The couple also defended themselves against critics who think they might be moving too fast in their relationship.

“We’re on the same page. We know what we want out of this relationship,” Tartick told E! News. “The next step is moving in together. We then threw in a little curve ball and rescued a dog so we’re doing a crash course and all the stars are aligning for sooner rather than later.”

Unfortunately, those hoping the wedding will be televised will be disappointed. Bristowe said she does not plan on letting a network tape the nuptials. She previously said on her Off the Vine podcast she does want to share a little bit with fans, but wants the wedding “a little more private.”

“There’s just nothing more important to me than family and friends and just making sure that all the most important people to us in the world that have put us in the position that we are in today are there to share that special day,” Tartick added. “I just get goose bumps thinking about it. I think in typical Kaitlyn and Jason fashion, I would imagine a wedding of a lot of fun, parting, singing, dancing, eating, open bar, top shelf.”

Bristowe and Tartick started dating earlier this year. She was previously engaged to Shawn Booth, who was the final man standing at the end of her Bachelorette season in 2015. Booth and Bristowe called off their engagement in November 2018.

The couple went public with their relationship in January 2019.

“She is a down-to-earth, beautiful woman who has a great sense of humor. She seems very strong and knows what she wants and empowers women,” Tartick said of Bristowe on Off the Vine.

The 33-year-old Bristowe, who sells her own wine, explained she and Booth were “drifting apart” and knew it was time to end their relationship.

“We were kind of struggling for the last little while … I just wasn’t feeling loved for over the last year,” Bristowe explained on her podcast. “It really just started weighing on me. I just felt very alone in the relationship and I felt like I had a best friend but I didn’t feel like I had a partner. We just started growing apart.”

Photo credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images