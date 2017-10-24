Kailyn Lowry of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Shares Precious Pics of Baby Lux’s First Disney Trip

Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry is focusing on family after a dramatic weekend filming the MTV show’s reunion, sharing some adorable pictures of baby Lux’s first trip to Disneyland.

Lux’s first time at Disneyland! 🔮🎃 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Oct 22, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

The two pictures show mother and son looking like they’re truly in the happiest place on earth while snuggling up in personalized Mickey Mouse ears.

Lux’s ears are shown to be embroidered with “Lux’s 1st Visit 2017” on the back, while Lowry’s headband-style ears let her show off her beachy blonde waves.

“Lux’s first time at Disneyland!” she captioned the shots.

Disneyland, which is located in Anaheim, California, is just a short trip from Los Angeles, where Lowry and her other Teen Mom 2 cast members were filming the reunion special over the weekend.

While pictures of some of the moms’ older kids on set surfaced before the reunion aired, it’s not clear whether Lux was backstage during the filming.

Lux was born on Aug. 5 and is Lowry’s first child with longtime friend Chris Lopez. She is also mom to Lincoln, 3, and Isaac, 7.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.