Kailyn Lowry Says She Doesn’t Have Relationship With Her Mother

After a year filled with drama, Kailyn Lowry says she never patched things up with her mother.

Girl, i don’t even have that woman’s phone number https://t.co/OCYO38mNuC — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 3, 2018

The Teen Mom 2 star revealed on Twitter after someone asked about her relationship with her mother, Suzi Irwin, that she doesn’t even have her phone number.

“Did you and your mom ever work things out completely?” one fan asked Lowry.

“Girl, I don’t even have that woman’s phone number,” Lowry replied.

Later, someone responded to Lowry saying “You only get one mum…” to which Lowry clapped back by saying she’s Irwin’s only daughter.

& my mom only has one daughter… but where has she been my whole life & kids lives? At the bar https://t.co/QSPsPpDKQJ — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 3, 2018

“[and] my mom only has one daughter… but where has she been my whole life & kids lives? At the bar,” Lowry tweeted.

In an episode of Marriage Boot Camp in December, Lowry said her mother, who battles with alcoholism, and her childhood played a role in why she started her family at such a young age.

“I don’t like to talk about my mom,” she admitted. “I definitely think her not being there influenced me to have a child young.”

The 25-year-old mom of three, who gave birth to her first child with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, when she was 17, said her tumultuous relationship with her mom made her “want to be a better parent.”

“I want to be everything that she was never to me,” she said.

“I was like, maybe 6 [years old] and the cops came for my mom,” she recalled in the episode. “They just took her away. I didn’t understand why. I didn’t know why she was being taken from me. Now I know — addiction can do horrible things to people.”

Despite welcoming her third child in 2017, Lowry says the year “broke” her.

Lowry welcomed her third child, Lux, in 2017 after suffering a miscarriage. She also graduated from Delaware State University last year, but apparently the positives didn’t outweigh the negative drama she experienced.

The reality TV personality fought through a year of feuds, often taking jabs at castmate Jenelle Evans, fumbling through a relationship with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and splitting with Chris Lopez, the father of her third baby.

Lowry kept mum on her relationship — and fallout — with Lopez throughout her pregnancy, but she revealed during the Teen Mom 2 reunion special in November that she hadn’t spoke to him in a month.

“You know, he cheated on me my whole pregnancy. The things I went through… All the way leading up to having [Lux] was something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy,” she said. “You know, it was like, ‘Oh, it’ll get better, it’ll get better’ and then it never got better. There’s no contact at all.”

Lowry, who is also a mother to 7-year-old Isaac Elliot Rivera and 4-year-old Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, may have regrettable memories of the passing year, but she remains optimistic about what lies ahead.

“2017 broke me,” she said, “but we got this 2018.”