Kailyn Lowry Makes Request to Jenelle Evans to Appear on Podcast Amid Split From David Eason

Amid the breakup drama going on between Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason, Kailyn Lowry is inviting Evans onto her Coffee Convos podcast to dish on the situation. Lowry, 27, has had a volatile relationship with Evans, 27, but appears to be willing to patch things up.

After a Twitter user asked if she and Coffee Convos co-host Lindsie Chrisley would have Evans on the podcast, Lowry wrote, “For sure! I texted that in my group text with my producers… I just don’t have a way to contact her.”

“I would love for y’all to reconnect and see you help her thru this,” another fan wrote. “You and [Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer] — she needs strong friendships.”

For sure! I texted that in my group text with my producers… I just don’t have a way to contact her. https://t.co/537gjfPbMF — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) November 2, 2019

Lowry and Evans have feuded on and off for a long time. Most recently, Evans shared a live stream in which her mom, Barbara Evans, joked with Evans and Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus that they should all “get lit and kill Kail.” Weeks earlier, Lowry sent Evans some of her Pothead Haircare products and Evans responded by setting them on fire.

As previously reported, Evans announced her split from her husband of two years on Thursday, writing that she and “the kids” have “moved away from David” and that she “filed papers” to end the marriage.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she wrote on Instagram. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

The split came six months after Eason, 31, admitted to shooting and killing the family dog after he claimed it snapped at their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Evans was dropped by MTV in May amid the controversy and the couple also temporarily lost custody of Ensley as well as 5-year-old Kaiser, Evans’ son with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. Eason’s daughter from a previous relationship, Maryssa, 12, was also removed from the couple’s home.

The pair regained custody of all three kids in July and Evans revealed that Eason had completed anger management classes and that they had gone to co-parenting counseling.

Eason broke his silence Sunday, calling Evans “stupid” and posting a screenshot of a story about a 2018 road rage incident in which Evans followed a drive home and pulled out a gun after an altercation while driving. “But this is okay,” he wrote before deleting the post.