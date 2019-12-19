Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley Forced to Pause ‘Coffee Convos’ Taping, Hints at Legal Drama

Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley have been forced to put their popular podcast Coffee Convos on hold for undisclosed, legal reasons. The Teen Mom 2 star took to social media to release a statement, but it didn’t give fans much insight on exactly why they’ve been forced to press pause until the new year. In an interview with In Touch Weekly, Lowry wasn’t able to elaborate much on why they can’t move forward for the rest of the year, but did clarify that they’re ready to turn a “new leaf” in 2020.

“In regards to Coffee Convos, the statement that was released is all we are allowed to say at this time,” the 27-year-old said. “We look forward to turning over a new leaf with fresh content for the new year.”

Due to circumstances beyond our control, we’re not able to record our show right now. Please stay tuned for exclusive content on our social media channels. Looking forward to being back with you in January! *This is legally all we can comment at this moment unfortunately* pic.twitter.com/YT5QLX8ru2 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 16, 2019

Several fans are speculating that it may have something to do with Chrisley’s dad Todd Chrisley, who she’s been at battle with most of 2019.

Not to worry though, both Lowry and Chrisley have reassured fans via their social media platforms that they will be back and they’re looking forward to getting back in everyone’s ears. Chrisley even asked her fans not to “panic.”