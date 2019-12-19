Reality

Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley Forced to Pause ‘Coffee Convos’ Taping, Hints at Legal Drama

Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley have been forced to put their popular podcast Coffee Convos on hold for undisclosed, legal reasons. The Teen Mom 2 star took to social media to release a statement, but it didn’t give fans much insight on exactly why they’ve been forced to press pause until the new year. In an interview with In Touch Weekly, Lowry wasn’t able to elaborate much on why they can’t move forward for the rest of the year, but did clarify that they’re ready to turn a “new leaf” in 2020.

“In regards to Coffee Convos, the statement that was released is all we are allowed to say at this time,” the 27-year-old said. “We look forward to turning over a new leaf with fresh content for the new year.”

Fans definitely shared their reactions in the comment section with one writing, “Well. There goes my house cleaning days for a whole month [cry-laugh face emoji]. I use them to help me push through stuff I don’t want to do.”

Another fan wrote, “Now I’m not looking forward to getting ready with yall Thursday! My whole routine for Thursday is gonna be off now! Hope yall are back soon!”

Several fans are speculating that it may have something to do with Chrisley’s dad Todd Chrisley, who she’s been at battle with most of 2019.

Someone else responded to that saying, “If this is Todd’s fault I will personally take care of him. I’m so pissed [cry-laugh face emoji].”

Not to worry though, both Lowry and Chrisley have reassured fans via their social media platforms that they will be back and they’re looking forward to getting back in everyone’s ears. Chrisley even asked her fans not to “panic.”

